Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence

While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party.

The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward.

"We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister.

Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day with my mom, telling her, her son died, every day," she said. Cowart explains that her mother has Alzheimer's.

Court documents reveal Toner had already called police about the noise the day he died but the party outside his Copper Landing apartment continued and ultimately Toner and 19-year-old Brandon Pierce and 18-year-old Christian Palmer got into a verbal confrontation. Toner ended up beaten to death.

Toner leaves behind a wife, a 21-year-old daughter, 19-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

Cowart and her family keep pushing forward. Toner was loved so much by the community, that people and businesses like Jacob's Java in Airway Heights have stepped in to help, raising as many donations as they can for the family.

"Our hearts are warmed by the generosity," said Cowart.

Jacob's Java employees say they are continuing to take donations for the family up until September 7th.

Meanwhile, the two teens police say are responsible are behind bars. Both Palmer and Pierce are charged with second degree murder.