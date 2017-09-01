Child seats stolen from Spokane mother's car

A Spokane mother is searching for answers after someone swiped to child seats out of her car.

But what would the thief do with them?

We called several different thrift shops and resale shops in the area and learned they don't stock child seats for resale because of safety concerns..

Elyssa Schuller was up early to head to work and to take her two kids to school when she noticed the seats were missing.

Elyssa didn't know how she was going to safely take her kids to school. The car seats aren't cheap- they cost $200.00 a piece.

She says she can't wrap her head around someone just taking them.

"I hope who ever took them needed them more than I did," Elyssa said.

Thankfully for Elyssa the daycare where her kids attend and her mother have stepped in to help.

"They gave me a booster for my daughter and then I have an old car seat that I kept at my mom's for back-up."

While everything is temporarily taken care of Elyssa is just frustrated.

"I had to get to work I mean worked hard for those I bought really nice ones," Elyssa added.