Wildfires continue to burn throughout Montana

(AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a disaster declaration for numerous wildfires that continue to burn throughout the state.

The declaration allows the governor mobilize more state fire resources, such as additional members of the Montana National Guard.

The state has been exceptionally dry this summer, providing a tinder box for wildfires.

Among the fires is one in Glacier National Park that destroyed the main building of the historic Sherry Chalet on Thursday night.

Officials say the destroyed building housed guests and staff. Four other buildings, including a kitchen and dining area, were saved.

Firefighters on the scene reported that the fire began inside the destroyed building.

Fire officials say they can't yet explain how the building caught fire.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/1/2017 6:01:22 PM (GMT -7:00)