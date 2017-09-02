Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring

BELLEVUE, Wash. -

The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office have arrested over 100 people in a large scale undercover operation targeting online prostitution in King County.

The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested the individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution.

Bellevue Police say the arrests have been an ongoing push to reduce the demand for prostitution and reduce human trafficking in the region.

