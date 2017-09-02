State issues mobilization for Jolly Mountain Fire

State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters working to contain the Jolly Mountain Fire. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste approved the mobilization at midnight last night.

The 13,676-acre fire is burning mainly grass, brush, and timber and is located 6 miles north of Cle Elum in Kittitas County. Around 3,800 homes are threatened in the area causing Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders to be put in place.

The fire was caused by lightning in mid-August.