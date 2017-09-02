State issues mobilization for Jolly Mountain Fire

State issues mobilization for Jolly Mountain FirePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.>>
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.>>
Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence
Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day>>
Free haircuts lead to controversy
Free haircuts lead to controversy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in. Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school. "I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in. Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school. "I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring
Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office have arrested over 100 people in a large scale undercover operation targeting online prostitution in King County. The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested the individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution. Bellevue Police say the arrests have>>
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office have arrested over 100 people in a large scale undercover operation targeting online prostitution in King County. The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested the individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution. Bellevue Police say the arrests have>>
City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90
City spends $150,000 to drive out homeless people camping underneath I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane continues its efforts to clean up the homeless population. They’re latest attempt: Rocks. The city has spent $150,000 on landscaping, which includes dumping a ton of rocks underneath Interstate 90. In a press release, the city stated it’s “A hard core attempt to make the ground so uncomfortable that no one wants to sit or sleep underneath the interstate.” The press release also stated that this year the City>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Owners Ordered to 'Debark' Dogs
Owners Ordered to 'Debark' Dogs
(AP) - An Oregon court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors several years of disruption. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Wednesday that the devocalization operations were necessary since the dogs' owners had not done enough to quiet their pets.>>
(AP) - An Oregon court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors several years of disruption. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Wednesday that the devocalization operations were necessary since the dogs' owners had not done enough to quiet their pets.>>
Retired K9 Laslo to be a dad of 9 puppies
Retired K9 Laslo to be a dad of 9 puppiesThe well-known K9 has announced on his Facebook page that his "girlfriend" will be expecting 9 puppies in a couple of weeks. According to the post, some of the puppies will be sold but Laslo is hoping to "train one for future police work." Congratulations, K9 Laslo! >>The well-known K9 has announced on his Facebook page that his "girlfriend" will be expecting 9 puppies in a couple of weeks. According to the post, some of the puppies will be sold but Laslo is hoping to "train one for future police work." Congratulations, K9 Laslo! >>
Library: Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens
Library: Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens
(AP) - A Massachusetts library is reminding residents that Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not an acceptable form of payment for overdue book fines. Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook this week the library has had a surge of people attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers- a Peabody amusement center -this summer.>>
(AP) - A Massachusetts library is reminding residents that Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not an acceptable form of payment for overdue book fines. Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook this week the library has had a surge of people attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers- a Peabody amusement center -this summer.>>
Montana firefighters brace for wind, dry air, 95-degree heat
Montana firefighters brace for wind, dry air, 95-degree heat
(AP) - Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north. A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire behavior. The warning was in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.>>
(AP) - Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north. A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire behavior. The warning was in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.>>
State issues mobilization for Jolly Mountain Fire
State issues mobilization for Jolly Mountain Fire
State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters working to contain the Jolly Mountain Fire. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste approved the mobilization at midnight last night. The 13,676-acre fire is burning mainly grass, brush, and timber and is located 6 miles north of Cle Elum in Kittitas County. Around 3,800 homes are threatened in the area causing Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders to be put in place.>>
State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters working to contain the Jolly Mountain Fire. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste approved the mobilization at midnight last night. The 13,676-acre fire is burning mainly grass, brush, and timber and is located 6 miles north of Cle Elum in Kittitas County. Around 3,800 homes are threatened in the area causing Level 2 and 3 evacuation orders to be put in place.>>
WATCH: Texas man returns to flooded home, plays piano one final time
WATCH: Texas man returns to flooded home, plays piano one final time
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Friendswood, Texas man is going viral after he captured the hearts of thousands with an Instagram post of him playing his piano in his flooded home. After Hurricane Harvey hit the shores of Texas, Aric Harding returned home to get his children's favorite stuffed animals and a few things his family had left behind. Then he sat down and played his piano one last time. Since he posted the video, it's been viewed over>>
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Friendswood, Texas man is going viral after he captured the hearts of thousands with an Instagram post of him playing his piano in his flooded home. After Hurricane Harvey hit the shores of Texas, Aric Harding returned home to get his children's favorite stuffed animals and a few things his family had left behind. Then he sat down and played his piano one last time. Since he posted the video, it's been viewed over>>
Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring
Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office have arrested over 100 people in a large scale undercover operation targeting online prostitution in King County. The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested the individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution. Bellevue Police say the arrests have>>
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office have arrested over 100 people in a large scale undercover operation targeting online prostitution in King County. The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested the individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution. Bellevue Police say the arrests have>>
The Latest: Trump sends Harvey aid request to Congress
The Latest: Trump sends Harvey aid request to Congress
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's promise of help after Hurricane Harvey (all times local): 8:55 p.m. President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450>>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's promise of help after Hurricane Harvey (all times local): 8:55 p.m. President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts. The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450>>
Wildfires continue to burn throughout Montana
Wildfires continue to burn throughout Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a disaster declaration for numerous wildfires that continue to burn throughout the state. The declaration allows the governor mobilize more state fire resources, such as additional members of the Montana National Guard. The state has been exceptionally dry this summer, providing a tinder box for wildfires. Among the fires is one in Glacier National Park that destroyed the main>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a disaster declaration for numerous wildfires that continue to burn throughout the state. The declaration allows the governor mobilize more state fire resources, such as additional members of the Montana National Guard. The state has been exceptionally dry this summer, providing a tinder box for wildfires. Among the fires is one in Glacier National Park that destroyed the main>>
PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 100% contained, started by campfire
PHOTOS: Crews say Rimrock fire now 100% contained, started by campfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm brush fire burning west of Spokane near Palisades Park. Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air. As of 2:30 p.m., Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes on Grove Road and Houston Road. Fire officials estimate the fire is about 6-10 acres as of 2:50 p.m.>>