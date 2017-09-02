Montana firefighters brace for wind, dry air, 95-degree heat

(AP) - Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning.



The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north.



A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire behavior. The warning was in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.



The temperature was expected to reach 95 degrees Saturday.



A lightning-caused fire in Glacier National Park has burned across 7 square miles (19 square kilometers).



A century-old backcountry inn called the Sperry Chalet burned down Thursday in the midst of the wildfire. The cause of the chalet fire wasn't immediately known. Firefighters said the flames appeared to come from within the building.

