Montana firefighters brace for wind, dry air, 95-degree heat

HELENA, Mont. -

(AP) - Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning.
    
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north.
    
A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire behavior. The warning was in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.
    
The temperature was expected to reach 95 degrees Saturday.
    
A lightning-caused fire in Glacier National Park has burned across 7 square miles (19 square kilometers).
    
A century-old backcountry inn called the Sperry Chalet burned down Thursday in the midst of the wildfire. The cause of the chalet fire wasn't immediately known. Firefighters said the flames appeared to come from within the building.

  Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested

    Friday, September 1 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-09-01 23:26:00 GMT

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.

    >>

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.

    >>

  Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence

    Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-09-02 01:59:42 GMT
    Victim Terry Toner (PHOTO: YouCaring Page)Victim Terry Toner (PHOTO: YouCaring Page)

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day

    >>

  Free haircuts lead to controversy

    Free haircuts lead to controversy

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-09-02 01:18:57 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in. Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school. "I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in. Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school. "I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my 

    >>
  Owners Ordered to 'Debark' Dogs

    Owners Ordered to 'Debark' Dogs

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:50:48 GMT

    (AP) - An Oregon court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors several years of disruption. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Wednesday that the devocalization operations were necessary since the dogs' owners had not done enough to quiet their pets.

    >>

    (AP) - An Oregon court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors several years of disruption. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Wednesday that the devocalization operations were necessary since the dogs' owners had not done enough to quiet their pets.

    >>

  Retired K9 Laslo to be a dad of 9 puppies

    Retired K9 Laslo to be a dad of 9 puppies

    Saturday, September 2 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-09-02 19:35:07 GMT
    The well-known K9 has announced on his Facebook page that his "girlfriend" will be expecting 9 puppies in a couple of weeks. According to the post, some of the puppies will be sold but Laslo is hoping to "train one for future police work." Congratulations, K9 Laslo!
    The well-known K9 has announced on his Facebook page that his "girlfriend" will be expecting 9 puppies in a couple of weeks. According to the post, some of the puppies will be sold but Laslo is hoping to "train one for future police work." Congratulations, K9 Laslo! >>

  Library: Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens

    Library: Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens

    Saturday, September 2 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-09-02 18:39:43 GMT

    (AP) - A Massachusetts library is reminding residents that Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not an acceptable form of payment for overdue book fines.      Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook this week the library has had a surge of people attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers- a Peabody amusement center -this summer.

    >>

    (AP) - A Massachusetts library is reminding residents that Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not an acceptable form of payment for overdue book fines.      Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook this week the library has had a surge of people attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers- a Peabody amusement center -this summer.

    >>
    •   