Cheetah cubs make history

Cheetah cubs Mosi and Jelanie are 3 months old, and little do they know, they've made history in Canada.

They're the first cheetahs born in Quebec.

In early May they were born about a week premature.

"We had to go in surgery as a C-section and remove the cubs," trainer Natalie Santerre says.

The cubs' mother has no memory of giving birth and likely would have rejected them as her own.

Santerre said it's a miracle they were even born.

"Cheetahs are a very difficult species to breed in captivity for many reasons," she explains.