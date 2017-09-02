Oklahoma reporter's post goes viral after adopting special needs dog

A Tulsa reporter's post is going viral after adopting a deaf and blind dog from the local humane society.

The dog, named Keller, was hiding in the back when John Gray noticed him and instantly fell in love. After recently adopting 2 other puppies, he was hesitant about taking in another dog. After a couple of weeks of debate, they brought him home to his forever home.

Gray's post has sparked conversation on Facebook about adopting special needs animals.

If you are looking to give a forever home to a special needs animal, there are many organizations in our area trying to help.