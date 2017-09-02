The Latest: EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded

The Latest: EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites floodedPosted: Updated:
Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.>>
Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
Free haircuts lead to controversy
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It's back to school. Time to get ready for the first day of class. At Extension Addiction Salon in Coeur d'Alene, kids are pouring in. Owner Reina Moore wants to give every kid a chance to look their best on the first day at school. "I've seen alot of kids who dont have their haircut, and when children dont have their haircut and their heads kinda down," Moore said. "They don't feel confident and comfortable it hurts my>>
Over 100 arrested arrested in Bellevue, WA prostitution ring
BELLEVUE, Wash. - The Bellevue Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office have arrested over 100 people in a large scale undercover operation targeting online prostitution in King County. The investigation, dubbed "Operation On Demand," arrested the individuals for soliciting prostitution. Those people are expected to be charged by Bellevue city prosecutors with soliciting prostitution. Bellevue Police say the arrests have>>
NKorea says it has loaded H-bomb onto ICBM
(AP) - North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile. There will be some skepticism about the claim from experts about Pyongyang's assertion that it has mastered hydrogen technology. But Sunday's statement by the state run Korean Central News Agency will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula and in Washington that the North is closer to its goal.>>
Wolf killed in Washington state after 5th cattle attack
(AP) - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a wolf has been killed in Washington state in an effort to stop attacks on cattle in Ferry County. The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the killed animal was from the Sherman wolf pack. Officials believe the cattle kill on Monday was the fifth time the Sherman pack has attacked within the Colville National Forest.>>
Analysis: Washington state youth pot use hasn't increased
(AP) - Analysis by a group of Washington state marijuana experts has found that youth use of pot and cannabis-abuse treatment did not increase after the state's legalization of marijuana for grown-ups. The Seattle Times reported Friday that under the state's legal-pot law, the Washington State Institute for Public Policy is required to conduct cost-benefit analyses of legalization on issues ranging from drugged-driving to prenatal use of marijuana.>>
Oklahoma reporter's post goes viral after adopting special needs dog
A Tulsa reporter's post is going viral after adopting a deaf and blind dog from the local humane society. The dog, named Keller, was hiding in the back when John Gray noticed him and instantly fell in love. After recently adopting 2 other puppies, he was hesitant about taking in another dog. After a couple of weeks of debate, they brought him home to his forever home. Gray's post has sparked conversation on Facebook about adopting special needs animals.>>
The Latest: EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded
(AP) - The Latest on Harvey-related flooding and highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston (all times local): 4:25 p.m. Flooding caused by Harvey has swamped at least seven highly contaminated toxic waste sites near Houston. That is raising concerns the pollution there might spread. The Associated Press has visited the sites - some still only accessible by boat.>>
Cheetah cubs make history
Cheetah cubs Mosi and Jelanie are 3 months old, and little do they know, they've made history in Canada. They're the first cheetahs born in Quebec. In early May they were born about a week premature. "We had to go in surgery as a C-section and remove the cubs," trainer Natalie Santerre says. The cubs' mother has no memory of giving birth and likely would have rejected them as her own. Santerre said it's a miracle they were even born.>>
Owners Ordered to 'Debark' Dogs
(AP) - An Oregon court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors several years of disruption. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Wednesday that the devocalization operations were necessary since the dogs' owners had not done enough to quiet their pets.>>
Retired K9 Laslo to be a dad of 9 puppies
The well-known K9 has announced on his Facebook page that his "girlfriend" will be expecting 9 puppies in a couple of weeks. According to the post, some of the puppies will be sold but Laslo is hoping to "train one for future police work." Congratulations, K9 Laslo!
Library: Fines can't be paid with Chuck E. Cheese tokens
(AP) - A Massachusetts library is reminding residents that Chuck E. Cheese tokens are not an acceptable form of payment for overdue book fines. Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook this week the library has had a surge of people attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers- a Peabody amusement center -this summer.>>
Montana firefighters brace for wind, dry air, 95-degree heat
(AP) - Forecasters are warning of gusty winds and low humidity for a pie-shape area of northern Montana including Glacier National Park, where a wildfire is burning. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning ranging from Helena to the Canadian border 170 miles north. A Red Flag Warning means the weather could contribute to extreme fire behavior. The warning was in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday night.>>
