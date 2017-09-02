Wolf killed in Washington state after 5th cattle attack - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wolf killed in Washington state after 5th cattle attack

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a wolf has been killed in Washington state in an effort to stop attacks on cattle in Ferry County.
    
The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the killed animal was from the Sherman wolf pack.
    
Officials believe the cattle kill on Monday was the fifth time the Sherman pack has attacked within the Colville National Forest.
    
No more wolves from the Sherman Pack will be killed unless they resume attacking cattle.
    
Officials authorize incremental lethal control of wolves in accordance with established protocols after non-lethal prevention techniques fail.
    
___

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested

    Friday, September 1 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-09-01 23:26:00 GMT

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.

    >>

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.

    >>

  • Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence

    Family of father beaten to death breaks their silence

    Friday, September 1 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-09-02 01:59:42 GMT
    Victim Terry Toner (PHOTO: YouCaring Page)Victim Terry Toner (PHOTO: YouCaring Page)

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - While a community tries to heal, so does a family. It's been one week since 53-year-old Terry Toner from Airway Heights lost his life, after confronting some teens for being too loud at a party. The family spoke with KHQ for the first time on how the community is helping them move forward. "We've been just numb," said Suzy Cowart, Toner's sister. Every day is challenging. "The hardest part is reliving this every day

    >>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • NKorea says it has loaded H-bomb onto ICBM

    NKorea says it has loaded H-bomb onto ICBM

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:53:50 GMT

    (AP) - North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.      There will be some skepticism about the claim from experts about Pyongyang's assertion that it has mastered hydrogen technology. But Sunday's statement by the state run Korean Central News Agency will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula and in Washington that the North is closer to its goal.

    >>

    (AP) - North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.      There will be some skepticism about the claim from experts about Pyongyang's assertion that it has mastered hydrogen technology. But Sunday's statement by the state run Korean Central News Agency will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula and in Washington that the North is closer to its goal.

    >>

  • Wolf killed in Washington state after 5th cattle attack

    Wolf killed in Washington state after 5th cattle attack

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:31:47 GMT

    (AP) - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a wolf has been killed in Washington state in an effort to stop attacks on cattle in Ferry County. The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the killed animal was from the Sherman wolf pack. Officials believe the cattle kill on Monday was the fifth time the Sherman pack has attacked within the Colville National Forest.

    >>

    (AP) - The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says a wolf has been killed in Washington state in an effort to stop attacks on cattle in Ferry County. The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that the killed animal was from the Sherman wolf pack. Officials believe the cattle kill on Monday was the fifth time the Sherman pack has attacked within the Colville National Forest.

    >>

  • Analysis: Washington state youth pot use hasn't increased

    Analysis: Washington state youth pot use hasn't increased

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:24:52 GMT

    (AP) - Analysis by a group of Washington state marijuana experts has found that youth use of pot and cannabis-abuse treatment did not increase after the state's legalization of marijuana for grown-ups. The Seattle Times reported Friday that under the state's legal-pot law, the Washington State Institute for Public Policy is required to conduct cost-benefit analyses of legalization on issues ranging from drugged-driving to prenatal use of marijuana.

    >>

    (AP) - Analysis by a group of Washington state marijuana experts has found that youth use of pot and cannabis-abuse treatment did not increase after the state's legalization of marijuana for grown-ups. The Seattle Times reported Friday that under the state's legal-pot law, the Washington State Institute for Public Policy is required to conduct cost-benefit analyses of legalization on issues ranging from drugged-driving to prenatal use of marijuana.

    >>
    •   