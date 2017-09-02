Washington Governor issues state of emergency in all counties across the state

Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency due to growing wildfire concerns. A state of emergency allows the Washington Nation Guard to help fight wildfires across the state and directs state agencies to utilize state resources to assist affected areas.

East of the Cascades, firefighters are battling the Jolly Mountain Fire in Kittitas County. The fire has grown to over 14,500-acres and has caused Level 2 and 3 evacuations for nearly 4,000 homes.

The State Emergency Operations Center was activated to Level 2 to monitor the situation and coordinate state firefighting efforts.