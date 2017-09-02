Duo steals tip bag from Hillyard pot shop

Mary Jane's in Hillyard is looking for two men after they took a tip bag full of cash, “the other day we had a guy come in obviously not interested in buying anything," said Thomas Lloyd



The man in the white shirt cased the store and made small talk with Thomas; but, before he left he looked into one of the paper bags sitting on the counter right in front of the register. "He and an accomplice maneuvered the car into a position to where his accomplice could run into the store snatch the bag up and run out." Lloyd added.



The man in the white shirt took the driver's seat of the blue car as the man in the green shirt went inside to take all the cash in the bag. Thomas says that his budtenders work hard for those tips that they get "the tips are a big part of our budtenders income in between pay periods, they get paid every two weeks."



Thomas takes all that tip money and divides it amongst its employees. He can't believe that anyone would do this and take hard earned money that people are giving to others that help them out. He said, "I was just really disappointed."



Thomas has filed a police report and is asking anyone with information to call crime check. The owner says he is offering a $200 dollar cash reward for any information about this theft.