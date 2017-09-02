Friends and family remember 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh

Brian Campbell couldn't believe all of the cab drivers that showed up at Spokane International Airport to send off 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh. "This is above and beyond anything I've seen," said Brian Campbell.



Local Spokane cab drivers gave one final memorial send off to their friend and colleague Gagandeep Singh. One by one the cabs began to show up at Spokane International Airport, “everyone here knew him and everybody's here in their own way to say good bye."



Before the dozens of cabs left the airport, drivers placed stickers on the back of their cabs with Gagandeep's nickname "Dagger" calling him a son, brother, and friend. They drove to the Hennessy funeral home on pines in Spokane Valley where hundreds gathered to say their final goodbyes. "He was such a nice kid if you needed anything he'd give you the shirt off of his back," said Andrew Caudell who knew Gagandeep for two years.



According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office 19-year-old Jacob Coleman of Puyallup, Washington murdered Gagandeep in his cab after he picked him up from Spokane International Airport. Deputies say Coleman then asked Gagandeep Singh to drive east to a non-existent destination.



Deputies say when it became apparent that Coleman didn't have a legitimate destination or friend in North Idaho, Singh stopped the cab near the intersection of Spokane Street and East Railroad Avenue in Kootenai County.



Deputies say Coleman then took out the knife he bought and stabbed Singh. “There was no reason for it and I hope and pray the justice system just handles it. There’s no reason for it,” Campbell added.



Coleman is behind bars this evening and will be undergoing a mental health evaluation sometime this week.