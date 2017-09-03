North Korea TV reports nuclear test

North Korea TV reports nuclear testPosted: Updated:
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.
The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park
(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.
Washington Governor issues state of emergency in all counties across the state
Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency due to growing wildfire concerns. A state of emergency allows the Washington Nation Guard to help fight wildfires across the state and directs state agencies to utilize state resources to assist affected areas. East of the Cascades, firefighters are battling the Jolly Mountain Fire in Kittitas County. The fire has grown to over 14,500-acres and has caused Level 2 and 3 evacuations for nearly 4,000 homes.
Idaho police thank Utah nurse who was arrested
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah nurse who was handcuffed and dragged from her job after she refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient says she's accepting apologies from the Salt Lake City mayor and police chief. Alex Wubbels said in a statement Friday that felt the personal apologies were sincere.
Friends and family remember 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh
Brian Campbell couldn't believe all of the cab drivers that showed up at Spokane International Airport to send off 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh. "This is above and beyond anything I've seen," said Brian Campbell. Local Spokane cab drivers gave one final memorial send off to their friend and colleague Gagandeep Singh.
Idaho school to serve deaf, hard-of-hearing preschoolers
(AP) - Borah Elementary is the first location in North Idaho to offer a Total Communication preschool classroom that will serve deaf and hard-of-hearing children as they prepare for their educational futures. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the preschool opens this school year.
The Latest: UN Security Council sets urgent NKorea meeting
(AP) - The Latest on the nuclear test North Korea conducted Sunday - its sixth and largest so far (all times local): 4:35 a.m. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is responding to North Korea's latest nuclear test by saying threats to the United States and its allies "will be met with a massive military response."
Southeast Idaho, north Utah hit with dozens of earthquakes
(AP) - The rumbles were constant, spread out by only minutes. KIFI-TV reports that 49 earthquakes rattled southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah on Saturday night into Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest was a magnitude 5.3 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Soda Springs, Idaho. It hit at about 6 p.m. Saturday local time. It was followed by smaller aftershocks ranging between magnitude 2.5 and 4.5.
UPDATE: Man rescued from the flames at Burning Man festival dies
(AP) - A man rescued from the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning of a towering effigy has been airlifted to a hospital. Burning Man organizers say the counter-culture festival attendee broke through safety perimeters about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and ran into the blaze. Black Rock City firefighters rescued the man and treated him at the scene before he was airlifted to a burn treatment center.
The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park
(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.
Boston rally to honor man who inspired ice bucket challenge
(AP) - The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge is being honored at Boston City Hall. Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday for Pete Frates (FRAY'-tees) at City Hall Plaza. The event coincides with the release of a new book on Frates. "The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Half of its proceeds benefit the Frates family.
The Latest: 6 hikers rescued after 140 trapped by wildfires
(AP) - The Latest on the Oregon hikers awaiting rescue due to the growing wildfires (all times local): 10:45 a.m. Officials say six hikers have been rescued after more than 100 were trapped overnight between two wildfires on an Oregon trail. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says family and friends can reunite with the hikers at the Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery.
President Trump reacts to North Korea nuclear test
President Trump spent the morning at St. John's Episcopal Church on National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. When leaving the church he was asked if the United States would attack North Korea and he responded, "we'll see." After returning to the White House, the President tweeted that he plans on meeting with Chief of Staff Michael Kelly, Secretary of Defense General Mattis, and other military leaders regarding North Korea.
North Korea TV reports nuclear test
North Korean State Television announced on Sunday that the country has conducted a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The announcement came hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea's nuclear test site. The announcer said that the test came as an order from leader Kim Jong-un and was a "perfect success."
Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic
REPUBLIC, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area. He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down. If you see him, call 911 immediately.
