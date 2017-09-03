The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

UPDATE 12:40 p.m.

Evacuation is in place for all residents and visitors from the south end of Lake McDonald to Logan Pass. Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed from the south end of Lake McDonald to Logan Pass. Apgar and Logan Pass remain open and are now accessible only from the St. Mary (east) side of the park.

Operations are currently closed at: Lake McDonald Lodge and Cabins, Glacier Boat Company tours, and Swan Mountain Outfitters.

___

(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local):



10:35 a.m.



Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park.



The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.



A fire that destroyed a century-old backcountry chalet last week is now threatening the area near Lake McDonald. The Lake McDonald Lodge, built in 1913, closed last week due to heavy smoke in the area.



Of the 1.8 million people who visited the park this year through July, 808,000 of them entered through the park's western entrance that leads to the Lake McDonald area.



The evacuation order does not include Apgar Village near the western entrance, and the eastern side of the park remains open.



___



9:05 a.m.



Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of about eight homes threatened by a wildfire northeast of Lincoln.



Lewis and Clark County sheriff's officials issued evacuation notices Saturday night as the fire moved toward Montana Highway 200 on the east side of Roger's Pass.



Residents of another 10 cabins and a ranch in the Alice Creek Basin and Tom Gulch areas are also being told they may have to evacuate.



Fire information officials say 47 mph wind gusts caused extreme behavior by the 18-square-mile (46-square-kilometer) fire burning 14 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of Lincoln.



The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Wolf Creek Elementary School.



Fires are expected to be active Sunday with a red-flag warning in effect for most of Montana because of wind gusts, high temperatures, and low humidity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)