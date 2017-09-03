President Trump reacts to North Korea nuclear test

President Trump spent the morning at St. John's Episcopal Church on National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. When leaving the church he was asked if the United States would attack North Korea and he responded, "we'll see."

After returning to the White House, the President tweeted that he plans on meeting with Chief of Staff Michael Kelly, Secretary of Defense General Mattis, and other military leaders regarding North Korea.

President Trump also tweeted that he is considering stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.