The Latest: 6 hikers rescued after 140 trapped by wildfires

The Latest: 6 hikers rescued after 140 trapped by wildfires

HOOD RIVER, Ore. - -

(AP) - The Latest on the Oregon hikers awaiting rescue due to the growing wildfires (all times local):
    
10:45 a.m.
    
Officials say six hikers have been rescued after more than 100 were trapped overnight between two wildfires on an Oregon trail.
    
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says family and friends can reunite with the hikers at the Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery.
    
The Mountain Wave Search and Rescue team says they have buses ready to pick up the hikers when they come out.
    
About 130 homes in Cascade Locks were under evacuation orders because of the wildfire, which has grown to almost 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).
    
A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington.
    
___
    
8:50 a.m.
    
More than 100 hikers in Oregon are awaiting rescue after they were forced to shelter in place on a popular trail about 90 miles (144 kilometers) east of Portland because of wildfires.
    
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the hikers were still awaiting rescue early Sunday morning as the fire near Eagle Creek Trail grows.
    
About 140 hikers were forced to spend the night outside near Tunnel Falls after a fire broke out near the Columbia River Gorge trail.
    
Mountain Wave Search and Rescue president Russ Gubele says search-and rescue-teams will walk the hikers out toward Wahtum Lake once it gets light.
    
He says 14 hikers were brought out and returned to Eagle Creek and three hikers were rescued by National Guard helicopter.
    
Mountain Wave dropped supplies to the hikers.

