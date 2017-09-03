Boston rally to honor man who inspired ice bucket challenge

(AP) - The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge is being honored at Boston City Hall.



Mayor Martin Walsh is hosting a rally Tuesday for Pete Frates (FRAY'-tees) at City Hall Plaza. The event coincides with the release of a new book on Frates.



"The Ice Bucket Challenge: Pete Frates and the Fight against ALS" was written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Half of its proceeds benefit the Frates family.



Walsh will declare Sept. 5 as Pete Frates Day in Boston.



Frates, his family, the book authors, Boston Red Sox officials, the Boston College baseball team and other guests are expected to attend.



Frates is a former Boston College baseball star who inspired the ice bucket challenge that's raised millions of dollars for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)