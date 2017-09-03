Southeast Idaho, north Utah hit with dozens of earthquakes

(AP) - The rumbles were constant, spread out by only minutes.



KIFI-TV reports that 49 earthquakes rattled southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah on Saturday night into Sunday.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest was a magnitude 5.3 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Soda Springs, Idaho. It hit at about 6 p.m. Saturday local time.



It was followed by smaller aftershocks ranging between magnitude 2.5 and 4.5. There were no reports of injuries or damage.



Officials say 17,000 people reported feeling the quakes. Some came from as far away as Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City, Utah, about 133 miles (214 kilometers) from the epicenter.



The USGS's last reported aftershock occurred about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, but more could be on the way.



