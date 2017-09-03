Idaho school to serve deaf, hard-of-hearing preschoolers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho school to serve deaf, hard-of-hearing preschoolers

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

(AP) - Borah Elementary is the first location in North Idaho to offer a Total Communication preschool classroom that will serve deaf and hard-of-hearing children as they prepare for their educational futures.
    
The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the preschool opens this school year.
    
Cortney Peters, who has been selected to teach the preschool, is an outreach/preschool teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing through the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.
    
Peters will be using "Total Communication" in her instruction, a teaching style that incorporates all means of communication, including formal signs, natural gestures, body language, lip reading and American Sign Language.
    
The program is four days a week and is free and open to deaf or hard-of-hearing children in any North Idaho county.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

