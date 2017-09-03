Fancher double fire in Medical Lake now 100% contained

8:30 p.m.

The Fancher Double Fire burning in Medical Lake is now 100% contained. Two engines stayed on scene Sunday night and more resources will be brought in Monday morning to monitor the flames and make sure the fire it out.



The fire had grown to more than 200 acres in size since it started Sunday.



___

6:45 p.m.

The fire has grown to 200-acres of mainly grass and brush.

It is now 90% contained.

___

5:30 p.m.

A fire in Medical Lake has increased to over 100-acres.

Crews are fighting this fire from both the ground and in the air. More than 20 trucks are on the ground with three aircraft.

There are no evacuations at this time and the fire is still uncontained.