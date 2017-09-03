Firefighters are fighting the Fancher Double Fire in Medical Lake

6:45 p.m.

The fire has grown to 200-acres of mainly grass and brush.

It is now 90% trailed.

___

5:30 p.m.

A fire in Medical Lake has increased to over 100-acres.

Crews are fighting this fire from both the ground and in the air. More than 20 trucks are on the ground with three aircraft.

There are no evacuations at this time and the fire is still uncontained.