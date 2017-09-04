Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third childPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park
(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.>>
Southeast Idaho, north Utah hit with dozens of earthquakes
(AP) - The rumbles were constant, spread out by only minutes. KIFI-TV reports that 49 earthquakes rattled southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah on Saturday night into Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest was a magnitude 5.3 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Soda Springs, Idaho. It hit at about 6 p.m. Saturday local time. It was followed by smaller aftershocks ranging between magnitude 2.5 and 4.5.>>
Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news. Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Trump expected to end DACA program that protects young immigrants
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. But that will come after a six-month delay. People familiar with the plans said the delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the affected young immigrants.>>
Fancher double fire in Medical Lake now 100% contained
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Fancher Double Fire burning in Medical Lake is now 100% contained. Two engines stayed on scene Sunday night and more resources will be brought in Monday morning to monitor the flames and make sure the fire it out. The fire had grown to more than 200 acres in size since it started Sunday.>>
Authorities investigate death of man at Burning Man festival
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nevada - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died of his injuries a few hours after he rushed past layers of security officers into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival's signature ceremony. Late Saturday night, Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, broke through a two-layer security perimeter during the Man Burn event in which a giant, wooden effigy is set ablaze.>>
Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic
REPUBLIC, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals Office is asking for the public's help locating a dangerous and potentially armed felon. Robert W. Showers, 49, is wanted and evaded law enforcement capture near 121 Lambert Creek Road in Republic, WA overnight. Showers was last known to be on foot in the vicinity of Lambert Creek Road. He is considered a dangerous individual. He may be hiding in neighbors’ barns or other structures. He may also try to go to Kettle Falls, WA.>>
Fancher double fire in Medical Lake now 100% contained
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Fancher Double Fire burning in Medical Lake is now 100% contained. Two engines stayed on scene Sunday night and more resources will be brought in Monday morning to monitor the flames and make sure the fire it out. The fire had grown to more than 200 acres in size since it started Sunday.>>
Trump expected to end DACA program that protects young immigrants
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. But that will come after a six-month delay. People familiar with the plans said the delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the affected young immigrants.>>
Palace announces Prince William, Kate expecting third child
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news. Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.>>
Idaho school to serve deaf, hard-of-hearing preschoolers
(AP) - Borah Elementary is the first location in North Idaho to offer a Total Communication preschool classroom that will serve deaf and hard-of-hearing children as they prepare for their educational futures. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the preschool opens this school year.>>
The Latest: UN Security Council sets urgent NKorea meeting
(AP) - The Latest on the nuclear test North Korea conducted Sunday - its sixth and largest so far (all times local): 4:35 a.m. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is responding to North Korea's latest nuclear test by saying threats to the United States and its allies "will be met with a massive military response.">>
Southeast Idaho, north Utah hit with dozens of earthquakes
(AP) - The rumbles were constant, spread out by only minutes. KIFI-TV reports that 49 earthquakes rattled southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah on Saturday night into Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest was a magnitude 5.3 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Soda Springs, Idaho. It hit at about 6 p.m. Saturday local time. It was followed by smaller aftershocks ranging between magnitude 2.5 and 4.5.>>
UPDATE: Man rescued from the flames at Burning Man festival dies
(AP) - A man rescued from the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning of a towering effigy has been airlifted to a hospital. Burning Man organizers say the counter-culture festival attendee broke through safety perimeters about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and ran into the blaze. Black Rock City firefighters rescued the man and treated him at the scene before he was airlifted to a burn treatment center.>>
The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park
(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.>>
