Small child's body found encased in concrete in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas. The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it.
    
Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a child, possibly 3 years old, inside.
    
An Associated Press reporter has left phone and email messages with Wichita police for information about the structure.
    
Police say a 40-year-old man and 35-year-old woman who lived at the home were arrested last week on separate charges associated with a child custody case. Both are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.
    
Police say they have tentatively identified the child.
    
No additional information has been released.
    
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

