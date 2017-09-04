Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.



The map below is a map of US wildfire locations (active/recent) and other sources of information related to wildfires, including social media. Click on the areas of interest and zoom in to explore.



According to the map legend, all of the fire symbols are showing actively burning fires. The areas in purple are areas with an excessive heat warning.Area in gray show regions where there is an air quality alert in effect.



Due to all the smoke and ash in the air, KHQ has called for a Weather Authority Alert which will remain in place through Wednesday afternoon. Those with breathing problems, sensitivities or allergies should limit their time outdoors.