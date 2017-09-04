Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western statesPosted: Updated:
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beacon Hill Fire: Update 2:50 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all evacuations for the Wellesley Fire (formerly known as the Beacon Hill fire) have been cancelled Monday afternoon. They tell drivers to drive cautiously in the area as firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the fire.>>
(AP) - The rumbles were constant, spread out by only minutes. KIFI-TV reports that 49 earthquakes rattled southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah on Saturday night into Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest was a magnitude 5.3 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Soda Springs, Idaho. It hit at about 6 p.m. Saturday local time. It was followed by smaller aftershocks ranging between magnitude 2.5 and 4.5.>>
LONDON (AP) - Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news. Officials say Prince William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.>>
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nevada - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died of his injuries a few hours after he rushed past layers of security officers into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival's signature ceremony. Late Saturday night, Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, broke through a two-layer security perimeter during the Man Burn event in which a giant, wooden effigy is set ablaze.>>
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas. The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it. Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a child, possibly 3 years old, inside.>>
REPUBLIC, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals Office is asking for the public's help locating a dangerous and potentially armed felon. Robert W. Showers, 49, is wanted and evaded law enforcement capture near 121 Lambert Creek Road in Republic, WA overnight. Showers was last known to be on foot in the vicinity of Lambert Creek Road. He is considered a dangerous individual. He may be hiding in neighbors’ barns or other structures. He may also try to go to Kettle Falls, WA.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The Fancher Double Fire burning in Medical Lake is now 100% contained. Two engines stayed on scene Sunday night and more resources will be brought in Monday morning to monitor the flames and make sure the fire it out. The fire had grown to more than 200 acres in size since it started Sunday.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. But that will come after a six-month delay. People familiar with the plans said the delay in the formal dismantling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program would be intended to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the affected young immigrants.>>
(AP) - Borah Elementary is the first location in North Idaho to offer a Total Communication preschool classroom that will serve deaf and hard-of-hearing children as they prepare for their educational futures. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the preschool opens this school year.>>
(AP) - The Latest on the nuclear test North Korea conducted Sunday - its sixth and largest so far (all times local): 4:35 a.m. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is responding to North Korea's latest nuclear test by saying threats to the United States and its allies "will be met with a massive military response.">>
