Phone outage in Stevens County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Phone outage in Stevens County

Posted: Updated:
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

There appears to be a wide-spread phone outage in Stevens County, according to Stevens County Fire District #1. 

The page says 911 calls are currently being routed to Spokane County, who then relays information to Stevens County. 

"The use of most phones outside of Nine Mile Falls/Tum Tum will not work," the page said. 

KHQ viewers have also reported phone outages in Deer Park and Colville. 

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but we'll update this story as soon as more information is available.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:38 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:28:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

    The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

    Sunday, September 3 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-09-03 19:42:26 GMT

    (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.

    >>

    (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:28:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:38 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • South Korea conducts live-fire naval drills

    South Korea conducts live-fire naval drills

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:07 GMT

    SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in waters off the country's eastern coast as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following North Korea's latest nuclear test. Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that warships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations. 

    >>

    SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in waters off the country's eastern coast as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following North Korea's latest nuclear test. Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that warships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations. 

    >>
    •   