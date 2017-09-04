There appears to be a wide-spread phone outage in Stevens County, according to Stevens County Fire District #1.

The page says 911 calls are currently being routed to Spokane County, who then relays information to Stevens County.

"The use of most phones outside of Nine Mile Falls/Tum Tum will not work," the page said.

KHQ viewers have also reported phone outages in Deer Park and Colville.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but we'll update this story as soon as more information is available.