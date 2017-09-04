FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

WILDFIRES IN THE WEST UPDATES

WASHINGTON FIRES

Bridge Creek Fire (updated 9/4 10:28 a.m.) – Began August 8th by lightning. Burning in the Colville Reservation. 3,696-acres have burned and the fire is 75% contained.

Burnout Road Fire (updated 8/8 8:20 a.m.) - Began August 1st by an unknown cause. Burning 5 miles southeast of Bellingham. 48-acres have burned and there is 100% containment but not 100% controlled.

Diamond Creek Fire (updated 9/4 10:28 a.m.) – Began July 23rd and was human caused. Burning near Winthrop, WA. 75,000-acres have burned and there is 65% containment.

East Crater Fire (updated 9/4 8:41 a.m.) - Began September 3rd by unknown. Burning 12 miles west of Trout Lake. 1,000-acres have burned

Hill Fire Complex Fire – Began August 26th. Burning in Pomeroy. 178-acres have burned and there is 50% containment.

Jack Creek Fire (updated 9/4 6:12 a.m.) – Began August 11th by lightning. Burning 15 miles southwest of Leavenworth. 1,200-acres have burned.

Jolly Mountain Fire (updated 9/4 10:28 a.m.) – Began August 11th by lightning. Burning 11 miles NW of Cle Elum. 18,085-acres have burned and there is 0% containment.

Noisy Creek Fire (updated 8/24 2:51 p.m.) – Began July 14th by lightning. Burning E. of Sullivan Lake in northern Pend Oreille County on the Colville National Forest. 4,000-acres have burned and there is 75% containment.

Norse Peak Fire (updated 9/4 7:12 a.m.) - Began August 11th by lightning. Burning 11 miles west of Cliffdell in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. 17,279-acres have burned and there is 8% containment

Quarry Fire (updated 9/2 10:30 a.m.) - Began August 11th and was human caused. Burning in the Snowqualmie National Forest about 30 miles northwest of North Bend. 130-acres have burned and there is 30% containment.

Suiattle Fire (updated 8/26 1:02 p.m.) - Began July 30th by an unknown cause. Burning 10 miles northeast of Darrington. 216-acres have burned and there is 90% containment.

Uno Peak Fire (updated 9/4 11:27 a.m.) – Began August 30th by an unknown cause. Burning in Lake Chelan, 15 miles NW of Manson, WA on the east shore of Lake Chelan. 2,151-acres have burned and there is 1% containment.

IDAHO FIRES

Bearskin Fire (updated 9/4 1:02 p.m.) - Began August 23rd by lightning. Burning 21 miles NE of Lowman, located in Valley County. 19,283-acres have burned.

Buck Fire (updated 9/3 3:28 p.m.) - Began August 7th by an unknown cause. Burning 17 miles southeast of Avery. 1,200-acres have burned and there is 25% containment.

Buck Lake Fire (updated 9/4 1:38 p.m.) - Began August 2nd by lighting. Burning 19 miles NE of Elk City. 3,920-acres have burned.

Chute Creek Fire (updated 9/3 3:39 p.m.) - Began August 13th by lightning. Burning 2.5 mile west of Blodgett Lake and 16.7 miles west of Hamilton, Montana. 2,753-acres have burned.

Hanover Fire (updated 9/4 1:26 p.m.) - Began August 1st by lightning. Burning S. of Grangeville and northeast of Riggins. 23,333-acres have burned and there is 88% containment.

Hidden Fire (updated 9/2 12:56 p.m.) - Began July 10th by lightning. Burning in Hidden Ridge, 7 mi. NE of Elk Summit Guard Station. 8,497-acres have burned.

Highline Fire (updated 9/4 1:53 p.m.) - Began July 29th by lightning. Burning 23 miles east, northeast of Warren. 63,851-acres have burned.

Ibex Fire (updated 9/3 6:16 a.m.) - Began July 24th by lightning. Burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness about 21 NM west of Challis. 14,503-acres have burned.

Lone Pine Fire (updated 9/1 1:19 p.m.) - Began July 14th by lightning. Burning below Lone Pine Point in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness. 10,152-acres have burned.

Moose Creek 1 (updated 9/4 1:45 p.m.) - Began July 14th by lightning. Burning southeast of the Historic Moose Creek Ranger Station. 16,801-acres have burned.

North Fork Hughes Fire (updated 9/1 9:45 a.m.) – Began June 29th. Burning 20 miles north of Nordman, ID. 2365 acres have burned and there is 0% containment.

Payette Wilderness Fires (updated 9/4 2:53 p.m.) - Multiple fires caused by lightning. 65,611-acres have burned.

Pronghorn Fire (updated 9/4 1:04 p.m.) - Began September 3rd by an unknown cause. Burning in Matteson Ridge. 48-acres have burned.

Rattlesnake Point Fire (updated 8/27 1:26 p.m.) - Began August 14th by lightning. Burning in Rattlesnake Point in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. 4,626-acres have burned.

Salmon-Challis Wilderness Fire (updated 9/4 10:45 a.m.) - Began August 27th by lightning. Burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, 30 NM NW of Stanely. 485-acres have burned.

Styrchnine Fire – Began September 1st by an unknown cause. Harvard, ID. 900 acres have burned and there is 0% containment.

Tappan Fire (updated 9/4 10:45 a.m.) - Began August 1st and was human caused. Burning on the Middle Fork and North Fork Ranger Districts, near the confluence of Camas Creek and the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. Fire is located east of the Middle Fork of the Salmon river. 1,650-acres have burned.





MONTANA FIRES:

Adair Peak Fire (9/4 2:30 p.m.) - Began August 12th from lightning. Burning 18 miles N/NW of West Glacier, MT. 1,330 acres have burned.

Alice Creek Fire (9/4 2:06 p.m.) - Began July 22nd by lightning. Burning 16 miles northeast of Lincoln, MT. 17,480 Acres.

Blue Bay Fire (9/3 8:08a.m.) - Began August 10th from lightning. Burning 10 miles NE of Polson, MT. 490 acres have burned and the fire is 80% contained.

Caribou Fire (9/4 8:30 a.m.) - Began Augsut 11th from lightning. Burning 18 miles NW of Eureka, MT. 15,142 acres have burned.

Conrow Fire (9/1 4:57p.m.) - Began August 25th from lightning. Burning 7 miles NE of Whitehall, MT. 2,727 acres have burned and the fire is 95% contained.

Crucifixion Creek Fire (9/4 10:21 a.m.) - Began August 10th by lightning. Burning in the Badger Two Medicine area. 7,604 acres have burned and the fire is 1% contained.

Dolly Varden Fire (9/2 2:25 p.m.) - Started August 15th by lightning. Burning near Dolly Varden Creek and Chair Mountain in the Great Bear Wilderness. 185 acres have burned.

East Fork Fire (9/4 8:11 a.m.) - Began August 27th and the cause is under investigation. Burning south of Harve, MT. 21,103 acres have burned and the fire is 40% contained.

Highway 200 Complex Fire (9/3 8:34 p.m.) - Began August 28th from lightning. Burning along the Highway 200 Corridor near Thompson Falls, MT. 8,285 acres have burned.

Gibralter Fire (9/4 8:31 a.m.) - Began August 7th from lightning. Burning 7 miles E. of Eureka, MT. 6,966 acres have burned and the fire is 27% contained.

Liberty Fire (9/4 8:42 a.m.) - Began July 15th from lightning. Burning 17 Miles SE of Arlee Montana in the South Fork Primitive Area. 21,388 acres have burned and the fire is 17% contained.

Lolo Peak Fire (9/4 5:48 a.m.) - Began July 15th from lightning. Burning 10 miles SW of Lolo, MT. 45,012 acres have burned and the fire is 31% contained.

Meyers Fire (9/4 1:02 p.m.) - Began July 14th from lightning. Burning 25 miles SW of Philipsburg, MT. 53,737 acres have burned and the fire is 5% contained.

Monohan Fire (9/3 12:58p.m.) - Began July 16th from lightning. Burning in Powell County. 2,523 acres have burned.

Nelson Creek Fire (9/4 9:12 a.m.) - Began August 28th from an unknown cause. Burning in the Nelson Creek area. 276 acres have burned and the fire is 45% contained.

Park Creek Fire (9/4 7:55 a.m.) - Began July 14th from lightning. Burning 2 miles N. of Lincoln, MT. 14,985 acres have burned and it is 56% contained.

Reef Fire (9/3 1:00 p.m.) - Began August 13th from lightning. Burning near Count Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. 2,515 acres have burned.

Rice Ridge Fire (9/4 9:26 a.m.) - Began July 24th from lightning. Burning north and east of Seeley Lake, MT. 101,424 acres have burned and the fire is 7% contained.

Sapphire Complex Fire (9/3 8:34 p.m.) - Began July 13th by lightning. Burning 25 miles east of Missoula, south of I-90 in the Rock Creek drainage. 41,904 acres have burned and it's 53% contained.

Sartin Draw Fire (9/3 6:11a.m.) - Began August 30th from natural causes. Burning 20 miles NE of Ashland. 99,735 acres have burned and the fire is 85% contained.

Scalp Fire: Began August 14th. 10,138 acres have burned and it's 0% contained.

Sheep Gap Fire (9/4 5:34 a.m.) - Began August 29th from lightning. Burning south of the Clark Fork River, East of Thompson Falls Montana. 4,668 acres have burned.

Sprague Fire (9/4 7:00 a.m.) - August 10th by lightning. Burning 9 miles NE of West Glacier, MT. 9,403 acres have burned and it's 35% contained.

Strawberry Fire (9/4 2:41 p.m.) - Began August 25th from lightning. Burning 8 miles Southwest of Swift Reservoir on the Flathead National Forest in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. 919 acres have burned.

West Fork Fire (9/3 11:21a.m.) - Began August 30th from lightning. Burning 7 miles NW of Libby, MT. 800 acres have burned.