FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.
The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park
(AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.
Firefighters battling Spokane Complex Fire near Beacon Hill and Valleyford
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beacon Hill Fire: Update 2:50 p.m.: Washington State Patrol reports all evacuations for the Wellesley Fire (formerly known as the Beacon Hill fire) have been cancelled Monday afternoon. They tell drivers to drive cautiously in the area as firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the fire.
Southeast Idaho, north Utah hit with dozens of earthquakes
(AP) - The rumbles were constant, spread out by only minutes. KIFI-TV reports that 49 earthquakes rattled southeastern Idaho and Northern Utah on Saturday night into Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the largest was a magnitude 5.3 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Soda Springs, Idaho. It hit at about 6 p.m. Saturday local time. It was followed by smaller aftershocks ranging between magnitude 2.5 and 4.5.
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.
South Korea conducts live-fire naval drills
SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in waters off the country's eastern coast as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following North Korea's latest nuclear test. Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that warships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations.
Boating citations up in 2017 in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A deadly boat crash took the lives of three people on Lake Coeur d'Alene on July 30, 2016. Since then boating citations on Kootenai County waters haven't just increased, they've skyrocketed. "We've just stepped up safety instruction stops, traffic stops, and I think the public is taking notice of that," said Deputy Sheriff with the KCSO Marine Division, Tanner Cox.
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it approaches the northeast Caribbean. The storm's center is 490 miles (790 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands late Monday afternoon. It has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) and is moving west at 13 mph (20 kph).
Kitten walking on busy Massachusetts highway rescued after traffic is shut down
BOSTON - A kitten found walking in a busy Massachusetts highway tunnel has been rescued with the help of state police troopers who shut down traffic for it. Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to "play a little hide and seek" in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston. Sgt. Bob Dateo shut traffic down.
Phone outage in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - There appears to be a wide-spread phone outage in Stevens County that is affecting 911 in certain areas, according to Stevens County Fire District #1. The page says 911 calls are currently being routed to Spokane County, who then relays information to Stevens County. "The use of most phones outside of Nine Mile Falls/Tum Tum will not work," the page said.
Small child's body found encased in concrete in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas. The Wichita Eagle reports that the landlord was cleaning the house Saturday when he found a concrete structure and noticed an odor coming from it. Police removed the structure and discovered the remains of a child, possibly 3 years old, inside.
Authorities investigate death of man at Burning Man festival
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nevada - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who died of his injuries a few hours after he rushed past layers of security officers into a massive fire at the Burning Man festival's signature ceremony. Late Saturday night, Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, broke through a two-layer security perimeter during the Man Burn event in which a giant, wooden effigy is set ablaze.
Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic
REPUBLIC, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals Office is asking for the public's help locating a dangerous and potentially armed felon. Robert W. Showers, 49, is wanted and evaded law enforcement capture near 121 Lambert Creek Road in Republic, WA overnight. Showers was last known to be on foot in the vicinity of Lambert Creek Road. He is considered a dangerous individual. He may be hiding in neighbors' barns or other structures. He may also try to go to Kettle Falls, WA.
