Boating citations up in 2017 in Kootenai County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Boating citations up in 2017 in Kootenai County

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A deadly boat crash took the lives of three people on Lake Coeur d'Alene on July 30, 2016.

Since then boating citations on Kootenai County waters haven’t just increased, they’ve skyrocketed.

“We’ve just stepped up safety instruction stops, traffic stops, and I think the public is taking notice of that,” said Deputy Sheriff with the KCSO Marine Division, Tanner Cox. “And a lot of people are being safer since the tragedy we had last year.”

Last year, the Sheriffs Office handed out just 37 citations, down from 113 the year before. Only nine Operating Under the Influence tickets were written, down from 24 in 2015.

But 2017 tells a much different story.

This year, 236 citations have been written, the most since before 2012, and 21 Operating Under the Influence tickets have been written. The Sheriff’s Office has also completed 3,085 inspections, up from the 1,250 the previous year.

“I think this year one of the big things is we have a real passionate group,” said Deputy Dale Johnson, Supervisor of the Recreation Division. “To see the crashes that we've done, both the one last year the ones in the past, they saw the passion behind education and enforcement.”

There’s still another month of boating season left in the Inland Northwest. Deputy Johnson says help them keep the waters safe by performing all your safety checks before leaving the dock.

Boating statistics since 2012 are listed below. Note that 2017 is not complete. These are as of September 2, 2017: 

Year       Inspections         OUI        Citation

2017      3085                       21           236        

2016       1250                       9              37

2015       1864                       24           113

2014       4464                       13           124

2013       4515                       19           200

2012       5474                       37           126

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:38 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:28:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

    The Latest: Fire evacuation ordered in Glacier National Park

    Sunday, September 3 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-09-03 19:42:26 GMT

    (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.

    >>

    (AP) - The Latest on Montana's wildfires (all times local): 10:35 a.m. Glacier National Park officials have ordered the evacuation of all residents, campers, and tourists from one of the most popular areas of the park. The order that took effect Sunday morning affects the Lake McDonald area, the western side of the dizzying Going-to-the Sun Road and some of the most visited trails in the park.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:28:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:38 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • South Korea conducts live-fire naval drills

    South Korea conducts live-fire naval drills

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:07 GMT

    SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in waters off the country's eastern coast as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following North Korea's latest nuclear test. Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that warships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations. 

    >>

    SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in waters off the country's eastern coast as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following North Korea's latest nuclear test. Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that warships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations. 

    >>
    •   