DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

DEER PARK, Wash. -

Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. 

The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

Inside the SUV was a 37-year-old woman and three children, ages 7, 5, and 3. The woman was taken to Sacred Heart and two of the children were taken to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. The other child was taken from the scene by family. 

Walsh and his 20-year-old passenger were both taken to Sacred Heart. 

The Washington State Patrol says an unsafe turn/DUI caused the crash and vehicular assault charges are pending. 

