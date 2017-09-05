How you can help with fire relief efforts in MontanaPosted: Updated:
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteor
Phone outage in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - There appears to be a wide-spread phone outage in Stevens County that is affecting 911 in certain areas, according to Stevens County Fire District #1. The page says 911 calls are currently being routed to Spokane County, who then relays information to Stevens County. "The use of most phones outside of Nine Mile Falls/Tum Tum will not work," the page said.>>
Brush Fire Near Post Falls Dam
Trump to phase out program for young immigrants
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.>>
How you can help with fire relief efforts in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand. If you're not near the fires but want to help, these organizations make it easy to donate online. The 406 Family Aid Foundation is a foundation which aims to help those in need in western Montana. A link on their website allows you to donate and all donations go directly those evacuated due to the Lolo Peak Fire.>>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.>>
DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night
DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, September 4th.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
South Korea conducts live-fire naval drills
SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in waters off the country's eastern coast as Seoul continued its displays of military capability following North Korea's latest nuclear test. Seoul's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that warships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations.>>
Boating citations up in 2017 in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A deadly boat crash took the lives of three people on Lake Coeur d'Alene on July 30, 2016. Since then boating citations on Kootenai County waters haven’t just increased, they’ve skyrocketed. “We’ve just stepped up safety instruction stops, traffic stops, and I think the public is taking notice of that,” said Deputy Sheriff with the KCSO Marine Division, Tanner Cox.>>
Kitten walking on busy Massachusetts highway rescued after traffic is shut down
BOSTON - A kitten found walking in a busy Massachusetts highway tunnel has been rescued with the help of state police troopers who shut down traffic for it. Police said Sunday on Facebook the kitten decided to "play a little hide and seek" in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston. Sgt. Bob Dateo shut traffic down.>>
