How you can help with fire relief efforts in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. -

There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand. If you're not near the fires but want to help, these organizations make it easy to donate online.

The 406 Family Aid Foundation is a foundation which aims to help those in need in western Montana. A link on their website allows you to donate and all donations go directly those evacuated due to the Lolo Peak Fire.

United Way in Missoula County is also helping those affected by the fires. The foundation has set up fire funds for those affected by the Lolo Peak fire, and the Seely Lake and Rice Ridge fires.

Red Crosses throughout the state are also setting up shelters and taking donations for those in need.

And if you or someone you know is affected by a fire, the Montana Department of Agriculture has launched the Agriculture Fire and Drought Assistance Hotline.

This hotline will connect those affected with local resources and programs to help them get through this tough time.

The hotline can also answer questions about hay and feed donations, livestock, fencing and transportation.

The hotline number is 1-844-515-1571.

The line will have someone available from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday

