Trump to phase out program for young immigrants - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump to phase out program for young immigrants

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision on a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the country illegally (all times local):

10:26 a.m.

President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. He will call for Congress to find a legislative solution to protect the immigrants, who are often called "Dreamers."

That's according to two people who were briefed on the plan set to be announced later Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly before the announcement.

Trump suggested in an earlier tweet Tuesday that it would be up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of those covered by President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.

- By Jill Colvin.

__

8:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Congress should "get ready" to take on immigration legislation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: "Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!"

__

3:38 a.m.

Potential battles may lie ahead for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the wake of his decision on whether to keep the program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

Some Republicans want to maintain the program while others want it ended. Waiting for the president's decision are those who came to the U.S. illegally as children and in some cases have no memories of their native countries.

Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but with a six-month delay. Congress could use that extra time to pass legislation that would address the status of the so-called Dreamers.

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address the DACA program at a Tuesday morning briefing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:25:38 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:28:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump to phase out program for young immigrants

    Trump to phase out program for young immigrants

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:17:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. He will call for Congress to find a legislative solution to protect the immigrants, who are often called "Dreamers." That's according to two people who were briefed on the plan set to be announced later Tuesday.

    >>

  • How you can help with fire relief efforts in Montana

    How you can help with fire relief efforts in Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-09-05 14:49:45 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand. If you're not near the fires but want to help, these organizations make it easy to donate online. The 406 Family Aid Foundation is a foundation which aims to help those in need in western Montana. A link on their website allows you to donate and all donations go directly those evacuated due to the Lolo Peak Fire. 

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand. If you're not near the fires but want to help, these organizations make it easy to donate online. The 406 Family Aid Foundation is a foundation which aims to help those in need in western Montana. A link on their website allows you to donate and all donations go directly those evacuated due to the Lolo Peak Fire. 

    >>

  • Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm

    Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:10 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:10:26 GMT

    MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.

    >>

    MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.

    >>
    •   