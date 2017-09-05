McMorris-Rodgers releases statement on DACA

The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch."

He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Sessions says the U.S. needs to have a lawful immigration that "serves the national interest" and the U.S. cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers released the following statement on the announcement:

“I’ve long said I didn’t agree with the way the previous administration went about enacting DACA, but we must protect children who are already here in this country and those who are currently protected under DACA. That principle is fundamental for me. It's also clear that we must work in Congress to provide long-term certainty for DACA recipients, like those here in Eastern Washington, and recognize their unique circumstances and the value they bring to the country as students, job-holders, members of the military, and members of society. I'm committed to working with my colleagues in the House to establish common sense policies for children of immigrants, policies that recognize that many of these children came to our country at no fault of their own.”

Senator Patty Murray released the following statement:

“This is truly a sad day for our country. Once again, President Trump has let the voices of division and hate win the day in the White House, defying all common sense or compassion. Shamefully, he has turned his back on hundreds of thousands of young men and women, including more than 17,000 people in Washington state, who were brought here as children and know one home—America,” said Sen. Murray. “These young men and women are our neighbors, our coworkers, our students, our doctors, our engineers, and our friends. They are our first responders when disasters strike. And not only do DREAMers contribute significantly to our well-being and our economy, they are deeply woven in to the rich fabric of our culture and are emblematic of the American spirit. While President Trump may see ending DACA as a political move to pander to his extreme, hardline base, I know the majority of people across this country will stand up and fight back, and as a voice in Congress for my state, I promise to work to find a solution to honor the 800,000 DREAMers who call America home, and to honor the very foundation of our immigrant nation.

“I hope my Republican colleagues in Congress will join me to reverse President Trump’s shameful decision, to find a permanent solution for DREAMers that allows them to stay in the only country they've known as home, and to work toward comprehensive immigration reform to finally address our broken immigration system,” added Sen. Murray.