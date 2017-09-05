Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire jumps river and ignites fire on Washin - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire jumps river and ignites fire on Washington side

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. -

Oregon's Eagle Creek fire grew rapidly overnight thanks to some strong winds. 

The 10,000 acre blaze started Saturday about 35 miles east of Portland and is being fueled by unseasonable hot weather, dry vegetation and powerful winds.

Overnight the fire sparked a fire across the river in Washington and prompted mandatory evacuations of multiple communities.

Evacuation Information:

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 3 (Go!) evacuations for Larch Mountain and the communities of Dodson, Warrendale, Latourell, Bridal Veil, and East Corbett. Corbett and Springdale are under a Level 2 (Be Ready) evacuation status. An evacuation shelter has been established at Mt. Hood Community College, located at 3691 NE 17th Drive, Gresham, OR.

The Hood River County Sheriff upgraded all Level 1 (Get Ready) notices in Cascade Locks to Level 2 (Get Set). This includes all areas north of Wa Na Pa to the Columbia River and on the east end of town north of I-84 to the river, as well as Forest Lane and intersecting roads, running east to Government Cove. Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice is in place for everything south of I-84 in Cascade Locks. A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Skamania County Fairgrounds, immediately across the Columbia River in Stevenson, Washington. 

Due to fire activity Archer in Skamania County, Washington, the following evacuation levels are in place: Level 3 (Go!) for Archer Mountain Road- Smith Crops- Deville Road. Mabee Mines Road is under a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice. For information regarding evacuations in Skamania County, please contact the Skamania County Emergency Operations Center at 509-427-8076. This fire is being managed by Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

A 40 mile stretch of Interstate 84 has also been closed due to heavy smoke and its proximity to the blaze. Oregon State Police say the fire appears to be human-caused, likely by the misuse of fireworks. 
 

