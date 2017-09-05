Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire jumps river and ignites fire on Washington side

Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire jumps river and ignites fire on Washington sidePosted: Updated:
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night
DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.>>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.>>
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteor
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteorThousands of people in Northwest woke to a huge streaking flash in the sky early Tuesday morning. >>Thousands of people in Northwest woke to a huge streaking flash in the sky early Tuesday morning. There have been reports from those who saw the flash as far away as Clarkston, Lewiston, Republic, Wenatchee, Hayden and Troy, Idaho, and Missoula, Montana.>>
Long a 'Dreamer' critic, Sessions announces program's demise
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump scrapped a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children but left the announcement to a member of his Cabinet who had long railed against it. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rather than Trump, on Tuesday announced the unwinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.>>
Ohio to prosecute deputy who shot photographer
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) - The Attorney General's office says state prosecutors will handle the case of an Ohio deputy who shot a photographer for a small news organization after apparently mistaking his camera for a weapon. The announcement Tuesday means most aspects of the shooting in New Carlisle near Dayton are being handled by state officials.>>
Colville Tribal Police searching for missing woman
COLVILLE, Wash. - Colville Tribal Police are hoping you can help them locate a woman who hasn't been seen since September 1, 2017. Details are limited ,but police say Toni Seylor was last heard from on September 1 in the Keller area. Seylor drives a black Subaru Forester with license plate number 714ZEJ. If you have any information please contact the Tribal Police at 634-2472.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Oregon's Eagle Creek Fire jumps river and ignites fire on Washington side
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon's Eagle Creek fire grew rapidly overnight thanks to some strong winds. The 10,000 acre blaze started Saturday about 35 miles east of Portland and is being fueled by unseasonable hot weather, dry vegetation and powerful winds. Overnight the fire sparked a fire across the river in Washington and prompted mandatory evacuations of multiple communities.>>
McMorris-Rodgers releases statement on DACA
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch." He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.>>
US to phase out young immigrants program
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA as an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch." He says the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.>>
How you can help with fire relief efforts in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand. If you're not near the fires but want to help, these organizations make it easy to donate online. The 406 Family Aid Foundation is a foundation which aims to help those in need in western Montana. A link on their website allows you to donate and all donations go directly those evacuated due to the Lolo Peak Fire.>>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.>>
DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night
DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.>>
