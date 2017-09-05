Colville Tribal Police searching for missing woman

Colville Tribal Police are hoping you can help them locate a woman who hasn't been seen since September 1, 2017.

Details are limited ,but police say Toni Seylor was last heard from on September 1 in the Keller area. Seylor drives a black Subaru Forester with license plate number 714ZEJ.

If you have any information please contact the Tribal Police at 634-2472.