Colville Tribal Police searching for missing woman

COLVILLE, Wash. -

Colville Tribal Police are hoping you can help them locate a woman who hasn't been seen since September 1, 2017. 

Details are limited ,but police say Toni Seylor was last heard from on September 1 in the Keller area. Seylor drives a black Subaru Forester with license plate number 714ZEJ. 

If you have any information please contact the Tribal Police at 634-2472.

  Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

  FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

  DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

  Long a 'Dreamer' critic, Sessions announces program's demise

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump scrapped a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children but left the announcement to a member of his Cabinet who had long railed against it. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rather than Trump, on Tuesday announced the unwinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

  Ohio to prosecute deputy who shot photographer

    NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) - The Attorney General's office says state prosecutors will handle the case of an Ohio deputy who shot a photographer for a small news organization after apparently mistaking his camera for a weapon. The announcement Tuesday means most aspects of the shooting in New Carlisle near Dayton are being handled by state officials.

    COLVILLE, Wash. - Colville Tribal Police are hoping you can help them locate a woman who hasn't been seen since September 1, 2017.  Details are limited ,but police say Toni Seylor was last heard from on September 1 in the Keller area. Seylor drives a black Subaru Forester with license plate number 714ZEJ.  If you have any information please contact the Tribal Police at 634-2472.

