As NKorea aims nukes on US, SKorea and Japan feeling heat

Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night
DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.>>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.>>
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteor
Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area.>>
Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fire investigation
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon - Eagle Creek Fire investigators are asking for the public's assistance Tuesday afternoon. The investigation surrounding the 10,000 acre human-caused wildfire burning about one mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon is underway. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington. It is believed he and others may have been using firework which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
Pa. police department 'terrified' by It movie prank
KHQ.com - A small Pennsylvania police department is getting attention on social media for its response to a prank meant to conjure the upcoming movie It. In a post Tuesday morning, Lititz Borough Police Department shared two photos of a red balloon tied to a sewer grate, in what looks like a screen capture straight from the new movie's trailer.>>
Spokane County District Court Judge Gregory Tripp to retire
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Honorable Gregory J. Tripp has informed the Spokane County Board of Commissioners that he will be retiring effective September 29, 2017.>>
Panhandle Health District issues smoke advisory in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory for Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Benewah Counties. Wildfire smoke from several wildfires burning in Idaho, Washington, Montana and Canada are impacting air quality. As of Tuesday afternoon, air quality is categorized as "unhealthy" to "hazardous.">>
Washington schools 2nd worst in US for chronic absenteeism
SEATTLE (AP) - A new report shows nearly 17 percent of students in Washington are chronically absent from school, meaning that each misses at least 18 days of instruction. The Seattle Times reports a new national report, "Portraits of Change," analyzing attendance rates, notes in 28 percent of Washington schools almost a third of all students are missing weeks of classwork.>>
As NKorea aims nukes on US, SKorea and Japan feeling heat
WASHINGTON (AP) - As worrying as North Korea's nuclear advance is for America, the increasingly realistic threat of an atomic warhead striking a U.S. city might be even more unnerving for South Korea and Japan. So much so that the United States is considering new ways to flex its nuclear muscle to defend its vulnerable allies as they ponder if they'll one day need atomic arsenals of their own.>>
Long a 'Dreamer' critic, Sessions announces program's demise
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump scrapped a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children but left the announcement to a member of his Cabinet who had long railed against it. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rather than Trump, on Tuesday announced the unwinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.>>
