Panhandle Health District issues smoke advisory in North Idaho

The Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory for Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Benewah Counties. Wildfire smoke from several wildfires burning in Idaho, Washington, Montana and Canada are impacting air quality.

As of Tuesday afternoon, air quality is categorized as "unhealthy" to "hazardous" Older adults, pregnant women, children and those with pre-existing respiratory issues or heart disease are often more affected by these conditions. Residents may notice the smell of wildfire smoke and reduced visibility.

Residents are advised to:

Avoid heavy work or exercise outdoors.

Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate. For homes without a central heating and/or cooling system, use portable air purifiers to remove particles.

Limit time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory conditions or heart disease.

Drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated helps dilute phlegm in the respiratory tract, making it easier to cough out smoke particles.

Seek medical treatment for uncontrolled coughing, wheezing, choking, or if you have difficulty breathing once you move back indoors.

Stay up-to-date on air quality in your community. View near real-time air quality monitoring by visiting www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/monitoring/daily-reports-and-forecasts