Panhandle Health District issues smoke advisory in North Idaho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Panhandle Health District issues smoke advisory in North Idaho

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The Panhandle Health District and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a Wildfire Smoke Advisory for Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Benewah Counties. Wildfire smoke from several wildfires burning in Idaho, Washington, Montana and Canada are impacting air quality.

As of Tuesday afternoon, air quality is categorized as "unhealthy" to "hazardous" Older adults, pregnant women, children and those with pre-existing respiratory issues or heart disease are often more affected by these conditions. Residents may notice the smell of wildfire smoke and reduced visibility.

Residents are advised to:

  • Avoid heavy work or exercise outdoors.
  • Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate. For homes without a central heating and/or cooling system, use portable air purifiers to remove particles.
  • Limit time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory conditions or heart disease.
  • Drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated helps dilute phlegm in the respiratory tract, making it easier to cough out smoke particles.
  • Seek medical treatment for uncontrolled coughing, wheezing, choking, or if you have difficulty breathing once you move back indoors.

Stay up-to-date on air quality in your community. View near real-time air quality monitoring by visiting www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/monitoring/daily-reports-and-forecasts 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:55 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:07:43 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody

    Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:38:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area.

    >>

  • Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fire investigation

    Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fire investigation

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:27:29 GMT

    HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon - Eagle Creek Fire investigators are asking for the public's assistance Tuesday afternoon. The investigation surrounding the 10,000 acre human-caused wildfire burning about one mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon is underway. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington. It is believed he and others may have been using firework which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail.

    >>

    HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon - Eagle Creek Fire investigators are asking for the public's assistance Tuesday afternoon. The investigation surrounding the 10,000 acre human-caused wildfire burning about one mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon is underway. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington. It is believed he and others may have been using firework which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:55 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>
    •   