Spokane County District Court Judge Gregory Tripp to retire

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The Honorable Gregory J. Tripp has informed the Spokane County Board of Commissioners that he will be retiring effective September 29, 2017.
Commenting on his upcoming retirement, Judge Tripp said, “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Spokane County since 1997. This was a decision that weighed heavily on me. Ultimately, my family and I have decided that now is the right time. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure a smooth transition.”

Fellow District Court Judge, Richard Leland, offered his comments, “During the last twenty years, Judge Tripp has been a tremendous positive force for the Spokane County District Court. With his retirement, we are losing a great deal of experience and leadership, but I’m excited to see Greg embark on the next chapter of his life.”

Judge Tripp’s work on the District Court brought home to him the need for greater access to justice. His position enabled him to work with access to justice organizations, locally and state wide eventually serving as President of the Legal Foundation of Washington, as Chair of the Washington State Access to Justice Board and currently as a member of the Civil Legal Aid Oversight Committee. He also served his colleagues as Presiding Judge of his Court, as President of the Washington State District and Municipal Court Judges Association and by teaching at the Washington State and National Judicial Colleges.
For his efforts and commitment to access to justice Judge Tripp was named Outstanding Judge by the Washington State Bar Association in 2007. In 2014, he was named Judge of the Year by the Washington State Misdemeanant Corrections Association.

Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Al French stated, “It will be difficult to see Judge Tripp leave the Bench. He has served this community with dignity and integrity for so many years.”

Before becoming a Judge, he was a Clark County, Washington Deputy Prosecutor for two years and in private practice in Spokane for 22 years. He graduated from the University of Washington and Willamette University College of Law. In retirement, Judge Tripp plans to spend more time with his family and his hobbies. For 42 years, Judge Tripp has been married to JoAnn, a retired high school teacher of mathematics. They raised two daughters in Spokane, one working in corporate planning and development and the other a physician.

In accordance to State Law, the appointment process requires the Board of County Commissioners to appoint a new judge for the vacancy. That person will hold the office until the next general election and until a successor is elected and qualified.

