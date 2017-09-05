Pa. police department 'terrified' by It movie prank

A small Pennsylvania police department is getting attention on social media for its response to a prank meant to conjure the upcoming movie It.

In a post Tuesday morning, Lititz Borough Police Department shared two photos of a red balloon tied to a sewer grate, in what looks like a screen capture straight from the new movie's trailer.

The police department said they give the prankers "points for creativity," but. "we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again."

It certainly is a creepy visual.

Since it was posted Tuesday morning, it's been shared more than 7,000 times with more than 2,000 comments.