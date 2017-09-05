Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fir - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fire investigation

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon -

Eagle Creek Fire investigators are asking for the public's assistance Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation surrounding the 10,000 acre human-caused wildfire burning about one mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon is underway. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington. It is believed he and others may have been using firework which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail. The suspect was then contacted by law enforcement in the parking lot of the trailhead and was interviewed.

The Oregon State Police are seeking witnesses or those with information about the cause of the fire to come forward. Anyone who heard fireworks or other explosions in the area of the Eagle Creek Trail or Punch Bowl Falls on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is urged to call OSP at 503-375-3555.

OSP is being assisted by the United States Forest Service, Hood River District Attorney's Office, US Attorney's Office and the Hood River Juvenile Department.

Police say the investigation continues and no arrests or formal charges have been made. The identity of the 15-year-old has not been released.

