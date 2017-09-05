Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to tak - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area. As a result of their contact with the 31-year-old man, officers determined he was a threat to others and unable to care for himself. Drug use was also suspected.

While attempting to take the man into protective custody, he resisted, fought with officers, and the lieutenant suffered a broken leg. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with second degree assault. Both the suspect and the lieutenant were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man will be booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The lieutenant's injuries are not life-threatening, however, his recovery will be a lengthy process. Spokane Police frequently have contact with mental health subject in crisis. Police say the job of an officer is a dangerous one with unknown hazards every day. Incidents like this highlight the high risk job that officers have.

Spokane Police say anyone who witnessed the incident and have not already been contacted by police, to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:55 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:07:43 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody

    Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:38:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area.

    >>

  • Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fire investigation

    Oregon State Police search for more witnesses in Eagle Creek fire investigation

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:27:29 GMT

    HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon - Eagle Creek Fire investigators are asking for the public's assistance Tuesday afternoon. The investigation surrounding the 10,000 acre human-caused wildfire burning about one mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon is underway. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington. It is believed he and others may have been using firework which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail.

    >>

    HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Oregon - Eagle Creek Fire investigators are asking for the public's assistance Tuesday afternoon. The investigation surrounding the 10,000 acre human-caused wildfire burning about one mile south of Cascade Locks, Oregon is underway. The suspect has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Vancouver, Washington. It is believed he and others may have been using firework which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:55 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>
    •   