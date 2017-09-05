Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody

Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area. As a result of their contact with the 31-year-old man, officers determined he was a threat to others and unable to care for himself. Drug use was also suspected.

While attempting to take the man into protective custody, he resisted, fought with officers, and the lieutenant suffered a broken leg. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with second degree assault. Both the suspect and the lieutenant were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man will be booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The lieutenant's injuries are not life-threatening, however, his recovery will be a lengthy process. Spokane Police frequently have contact with mental health subject in crisis. Police say the job of an officer is a dangerous one with unknown hazards every day. Incidents like this highlight the high risk job that officers have.

Spokane Police say anyone who witnessed the incident and have not already been contacted by police, to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.