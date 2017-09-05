WATCH: Reckless driver leads Spokane deputies to drugs, cash and - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Reckless driver leads Spokane deputies to drugs, cash and arrests

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested four people after a reckless driver on a motorcycle got involved in a high-speed chase. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air 2 helicopter, already airborne, followed the motorcycle from above and update deputies on its location, allowing deputies to keep following the motorcyclist at safer speeds. After the driver dumped the bike inside a large shop, he and two other suspects were found hiding in a trailer at the rear of the shop. Deputies also seized drugs, cash and the motorcycle, which was reported stolen.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Drew Richmond saw a red sport type motorcycle speeding on 3rd Ave. near Freya. Deputy Richmond saw the bike weaving through traffic at estimated speeds of 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Attempted to catch up and stop the driver, Richmond activated lights and siren. The driver, later identified as Matthew G. Low, looked at the patrol car behind him and and sped up. Low entered onto I-90 eastbound and accelerated toward about 100 mph as he continues to weave around vehicles. The deputy lost sight of Low near the Sprague exit, as I-90 curves.

Air 2 was in the air and able to advise deputies that Low was speeding on Appleway, approaching Park. Air 2 continued to follow Low and provide updates to deputies on the ground. Eventually Low pulled into a driveway in the 2900 block of E. Gordon.

Deputies, assisted by Spokane Valley deputies, established a perimeter.

Air 2 advised deputies on the ground multiple suspects ran from the rear of the building into a small camper behind the building.

Multiple K9 announcements were given for the suspect to surrender and advising K9s would be used, but they went unanswered. A search warrant for the camper and the shop was requested and granted. A red Honda motorcycle was located inside the garage. Deputies later learned the motorcycle was stolen, but the owner was unaware and had not reported it yet.

Deputies made several more announcements that went unanswered. Low and 29-year-old Adam R. Dahlman were observed through a window inside the trailer. Both would not follow commands until deputies used pepper spray through the window. A third man, 32-year-old Joshua F Hines, was seen hiding inside the camper's bathroom. Hines exited the camper and was taken into custody.

When deputies cleared the camper of people, they found a plastic baggie with a significant amount of white crystallized substance believed to be meth, and another one with a substance believed to be heroin, a black digital scale and a large amount of cash on the table. All evidence was seized. 

The investigation revealed the drugs belonged to 19-year-old Kailey R. Flamand. She was booked into Spokane County Jail for 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Low was booked into jail for attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing and reckless driving. He is still in custody on those charges as well as unrelated charges of unlawful possession of a fire arm first degree, malicious mischief and driving while suspended.

Dahlman and Hines were both transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for obstructing law enforcement.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:07:43 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane

    Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:49:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”

    >>

  • Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop

    Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:16 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.  Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.  Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>
    •   