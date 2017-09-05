City of Spokane distributing smoke masks to at-risk citizens

The City of Spokane said Tuesday that in an effort to come up with an immediate solution to help vulnerable citizens mitigate the risks of the current air quality, they have reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District to obtain an allocation of masks.

The 500 masks will be distributed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to at-risk citizens who are exposed to poor air quality. Outreach teams that include SNAP, VOA, and the Spokane Police Department will receive masks Tuesday night for distribution Wednesday. Hope House, House of Charity and Family Promise will be able to hand out masks Tuesday night within their shelters.

“Keeping all of our citizens safe is a priority,” said Mayor David Condon, “Our vulnerable populations especially need help when weather and elements create conditions that jeopardize their basic human needs for safety.”