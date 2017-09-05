City of Spokane distributing smoke masks to at-risk citizens - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City of Spokane distributing smoke masks to at-risk citizens

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The City of Spokane said Tuesday that in an effort to come up with an immediate solution to help vulnerable citizens mitigate the risks of the current air quality, they have reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District to obtain an allocation of masks.

The 500 masks will be distributed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to at-risk citizens who are exposed to poor air quality. Outreach teams that include SNAP, VOA, and the Spokane Police Department will receive masks Tuesday night for distribution Wednesday. Hope House, House of Charity and Family Promise will be able to hand out masks Tuesday night within their shelters.

“Keeping all of our citizens safe is a priority,” said Mayor David Condon, “Our vulnerable populations especially need help when weather and elements create conditions that jeopardize their basic human needs for safety.”  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:12:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

  • DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-09-05 13:07:43 GMT

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane

    Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:49:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”

    >>

  • Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop

    Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:16 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.  Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.  Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.

    >>

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:45:02 GMT

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

    >>
    •   