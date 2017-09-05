City of Spokane distributing smoke masks to at-risk citizens

City of Spokane distributing smoke masks to at-risk citizensPosted: Updated:
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night
DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.>>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.>>
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteor
Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”>>
Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls. Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Smelling the smoke in your car? There’s an air filter that’s supposed to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - Smoke from dozens of wildfires burning in western United States is surrounding Spokane. It’s hard to avoid smelling, breathing-in, and even feeling sick from the fumes. There are places you can go to get away from the smoke, including your car.>>
Alert citizen helps Spokane Police arrest drive-by shooter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they arrested a drive-by shooter Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. when a Spokane City Street Department employee reported witnessing the shooting near Sinto Avenue and Napa Street. The employee was able to provide a vehicle description. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed witnesses but did not find the vehicle.>>
Wildfire smoke: Is inside any better than outside?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The thick smoke feels impossible to escape for so many throughout the Inland Northwest. In some locations, conditions are almost as bad inside as they are out. Many businesses, especially those with sliding doors that are constantly opening and closing, say it's been a real headache. "We just have to kind of tough it out," said one manager at the General Store.>>
City of Spokane distributing smoke masks to at-risk citizens
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane said Tuesday that in an effort to come up with an immediate solution to help vulnerable citizens mitigate the risks of the current air quality, they have reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District to obtain an allocation of masks.>>
Medical Lake store employee assaulted during snack food theft
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - An employee of Denny's Harvest Foods is recovering after she was assaulted as she tried to stop a shoplifter. Witnesses said the female suspect tried to steal snacks and when caught, the man grabbed the employees arms so she could run off. "It was just chips, a Snapple, some cookies, snack food really," said victim Crystal Adams-Haynes.>>
WATCH: Reckless driver leads Spokane deputies to drugs, cash and arrests
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested four people after a reckless driver on a motorcycle got involved in a high-speed chase. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air 2 helicopter, already airborne, followed the motorcycle from above and update deputies on its location, allowing deputies to keep following the motorcyclist at safer speeds.>>
Spokane Police Lieutenant suffers broken leg while trying to take man into protective custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police report a 44-year veteran Lieutenant of the Spokane Police Department suffered a broken leg Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. when police officers contacted a disorderly mental health subject outside the Texaco located near Ash and Nora. Several callers reported the disorderly, lewd, and combative man in the area.>>
