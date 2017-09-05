Wildfire smoke: Is inside any better than outside?

The thick smoke feels impossible to escape for so many throughout the Inland Northwest. In some locations, conditions are almost as bad inside as they are out.

Many businesses, especially those with sliding doors that are constantly opening and closing, say it's been a real headache.

"We just have to kind of tough it out," said one manager at the General Store.

Customers we spoke to said it isn't just businesses filled with smoke, their own places aren't much better.

"You can smell it in here," one customer said. "It's the same way with my house."

Businesses we spoke with said closing down shop isn't really an option. At the General Store, they have fans going at full blast. They also have masks available to their employees.

Everyone we spoke to is just trying to have the same attitude, "this too, shall pass."