Alert citizen helps Spokane Police arrest drive-by shooter

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police say they arrested a drive-by shooter Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. when a Spokane City Street Department employee reported witnessing the shooting near Sinto Avenue and Napa Street. The employee was able to provide a vehicle description.

Officers arrived on scene and interviewed witnesses but did not find the vehicle. Police say it does not appear anyone was injured from the gunfire. Officers didn't find any damaged structures either.

About 30 minutes after the initial incident, a citizen near 3rd and Freya reported a person fired a gun from a vehicle. The citizen provided a picture of the vehicle including a clear picture of the license plate. 

Several patrol officers were searching for the vehicle Officer J. Willard located the truck driving in the area of 11th Avenue and Ray Street. The driver of the vehicle tried to take off, but was pulled over several blocks away and the driver was taken into custody. 

The truck was seized and will be held while officers obtain a search warrant to look for firearms.

22-year-old Benjamin D. Rowbotham was arrested for two counts of drive-by shooting and booked into Spokane County Jail.

Spokane Police would like to thank the alert citizen who had the thought and ability to safely take a picture of the truck.

  Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

  FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

  DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

  Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. "I like walking outdoors," said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. "I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things."

  Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.  Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.

