Smelling the smoke in your car? There’s an air filter that’s supposed to help

Smoke from dozens of wildfires burning in western United States is surrounding Spokane.

It’s hard to avoid smelling, breathing in, and even feeling sick from the fumes.

There are places you can go to get away from the smoke, including your car.

According to staff at Mechanic's Pride Tire & Automotive, nothing can completely protect you from the smoke, but there are air filters that can help.

They’re called carbon filters and they catch nasty stuff like dust, pollen, and even smoke.

These filters are located in the cabin of your vehicle, as opposed to underneath your hood. Mechanics say most cars made after 2000 have them.

The price range for filters like this vary, but some can be found online for as little as $20.

Mechanics say if you plan on using your air conditioner, use the circulating setting to avoid bringing in air from outside.