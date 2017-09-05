UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop identified

UPDATE: September 7, 2017

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died after trying to flee a traffic stop on I-90 in north Idaho as 46-year-old Blaze Eugene Smith of Spokane.

The Sheriff's Office says Smith was wanted for felony a Escape from Community Custody warrant issued out of Washington. Detectives determined the motorcycle Smith was operating was listed as stolen out of Spokane County.

Previous Coverage:

Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls.

Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider. The rider attempted to flee and re-enter the highway eastbound when he crashed. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Critical Incident Task Force, headed by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

Additional details were not immediately available Tuesday evening.