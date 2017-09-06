Family and pets escape Spokane Valley house fire

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports a family of three and three pets escaped a house fire safely Tuesday evening and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

It was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of E. 8th Ave. The first SVFD unit on scene was a battalion chief who saw smoke and fire coming from the rear of a small, single story home. He used his water extinguisher to deliver the initial fire attack which kept the fire contained to the exterior of the home. As more firefighters arrived the fire was quickly put out.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started near a rear exterior corner of the home, spread up the wall and into the soffits, but did not enter the home or the attic.

A mother and her two daughters were inside the home beginning dinner preperations at the time of the fire. One of the children smelled smoke and alerted her mother. The three got out safely with two dogs and a hamster.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.