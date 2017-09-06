Family and pets escape Spokane Valley house fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family and pets escape Spokane Valley house fire

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports a family of three and three pets escaped a house fire safely Tuesday evening and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

It was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of E. 8th Ave. The first SVFD unit on scene was a battalion chief who saw smoke and fire coming from the rear of a small, single story home. He used his water extinguisher to deliver the initial fire attack which kept the fire contained to the exterior of the home. As more firefighters arrived the fire was quickly put out. 

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started near a rear exterior corner of the home, spread up the wall and into the soffits, but did not enter the home or the attic.

A mother and her two daughters were inside the home beginning dinner preperations at the time of the fire. One of the children smelled smoke and alerted her mother. The three got out safely with two dogs and a hamster.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. 

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.

  • FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana

    WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.

  • DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night

    DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night.  The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. 

  • Following viral video, veterinarian warns side effects from flea meds

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A video posted to Facebook is going viral  that shows disturbing shots of two cats in Indiana shaking and twitching violently, after their owner used a flea control product they bought from a Dollar General. Peyton Veterinarians like Dr. Miriam Dreewes, say they’ve seen a few cases like this before.

    •   