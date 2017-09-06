Following viral video, veterinarian warns side effects from flea meds

Following viral video, veterinarian warns side effects from flea medsPosted: Updated:
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
DUI crash injures five on Highway 395 near Deer Park Monday night
DEER PARK, Wash. - Five people were injured, including three children, in a DUI crash near Deer Park Monday night. The Washington State Patrol says 23-year-old Kelly Walsh of Spokane was heading south on Highway 395 when he attempted to turn onto Crawford Road and pulled out in front an SUV heading north on 395, hitting it head-on. WSP says at least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage.>>
Hurricane Irma strengthens to a Category 5 storm
MIAMI - American Airlines has added extra flights out of two Caribbean islands to get people out of the path of Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm. The flights were added in St. Maarten and St. Kitts and Nevis. Those are in addition to regularly scheduled flights Tuesday and Wednesday to Miami.>>
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteor
FAA reports early morning flash in sky was meteorThousands of people in Northwest woke to a huge streaking flash in the sky early Tuesday morning. >>Thousands of people in Northwest woke to a huge streaking flash in the sky early Tuesday morning. There have been reports from those who saw the flash as far away as Clarkston, Lewiston, Republic, Wenatchee, Hayden and Troy, Idaho, and Missoula, Montana.>>
Following viral video, veterinarian warns side effects from flea meds
SPOKANE, Wash. - A video posted to Facebook is going viral that shows disturbing shots of two cats in Indiana shaking and twitching violently, after their owner used a flea control product they bought from a Dollar General. Peyton Veterinarians like Dr. Miriam Dreewes, say they’ve seen a few cases like this before.>>
Family and pets escape Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports a family of three and three pets escaped a house fire safely Tuesday evening and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.>>
Spokane firefighters battling smoky conditions along with fires
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone here in the Inland Northwest is dealing with the smoky conditions, even firefighters, who have their own set of problems. "Smoke from Montana, smoke from Oregon, smoke from BC... It seems to be from all directions," says Battalion Chief Bruce Moline from the Spokane Fire Department.>>
Heat, smoke and no AC forces Spokane father to keep daughter home from school
SPOKANE, Wash. - Instead of being at school Tuesday, 7-year-old Chloe is home with her sister and dad. "She's autistic so she's a special needs child, and every day she's home is... worse," says Scott Gordon, Chloe's father. Unfortunately Chloe's school, Balboa Elementary, is one of eight schools in the Spokane Public School District that doesn't have air conditioning.>>
Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”>>
Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls. Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Smelling the smoke in your car? There’s an air filter that’s supposed to help
SPOKANE, Wash. - Smoke from dozens of wildfires burning in western United States is surrounding Spokane. It’s hard to avoid smelling, breathing-in, and even feeling sick from the fumes. There are places you can go to get away from the smoke, including your car.>>
Alert citizen helps Spokane Police arrest drive-by shooter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they arrested a drive-by shooter Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. when a Spokane City Street Department employee reported witnessing the shooting near Sinto Avenue and Napa Street. The employee was able to provide a vehicle description. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed witnesses but did not find the vehicle.>>
Wildfire smoke: Is inside any better than outside?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The thick smoke feels impossible to escape for so many throughout the Inland Northwest. In some locations, conditions are almost as bad inside as they are out. Many businesses, especially those with sliding doors that are constantly opening and closing, say it's been a real headache. "We just have to kind of tough it out," said one manager at the General Store.>>
