Tiger shot dead in populated Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, Georgia - Well... this is not a story you hear about probably ever.



A tiger, that somehow got loose wandering through a populated Atlanta neighborhood, has been shot dead by police. The tiger escaped from a nearby animal sanctuary called the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, GA.



Police had been in contact with the sanctuary and had hoped to safely bring the animal back by chemically immobilizing it, however, officials at the animal sanctuary told Fox 5 that "human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities."

BREAKING "threat eliminated" says Henry Co police regarding tiger... TIGER DOWN - assuming this gunfire is related: pic.twitter.com/4z9a2awT83 — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017



Police described the tiger as "very large" which you can see by looking at the size of the tiger's paw in the photograph below taken by Fox 5 reporter Kaitlyn Pratt.



The tiger had jumped a fence into the backyard of a home and attacked a family's dog. The dog survived the attack and is expected to be okay.



All other tigers in the sanctuary are accounted for.