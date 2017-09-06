Tiger shot dead in populated Atlanta neighborhood

Tiger shot dead in populated Atlanta neighborhoodPosted: Updated:
Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states
KHQ.COM - If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from... the answer is probably not one specific fire. Currently there are more than 74 major wildfires burning in 8 western states including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and California. Dozens of those fires are burning in our immediate region.>>
FIRE MODE: Full list of fires burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana
WILD KHQ.COM - Wondering where all the wildfires are burning in our region and how big they are? This is a complete list of all the fires currently burning in Washington, Idaho and Montana. We will try to keep the list as updated as possible. You can also use the interactive map inside the story to see exactly where fires are burning relative to your location.>>
Motorcyclist killed in I-90 crash after trying to flee Idaho traffic stop
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police report a motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls. Police attempted a traffic stop around 3:35 p.m. on a stolen motorcycle that was eastbound on I-90 at milepost 7. The rider pulled into the eastbound Huetter Rest Area where the trooper attempted to talk to the rider.>>
Multnomah Falls historic lodge saved by firefighters during Eagle Creek Fire
KHQ.COM - Structural firefighters with the Oregon State Fire Marshals worked tirelessly to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge that was built in 1925. A task force of structural engines and one aerial ladder truck worked in conjunction with a strike team of water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down during the fire storm of falling embers.>>
Medical Lake store employee assaulted during snack food theft
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - An employee of Denny's Harvest Foods is recovering after she was assaulted as she tried to stop a shoplifter. Witnesses said the female suspect tried to steal snacks and when caught, the man grabbed the employees arms so she could run off. "It was just chips, a Snapple, some cookies, snack food really," said victim Crystal Adams-Haynes.>>
Heat, smoke and no AC forces Spokane father to keep daughter home from school
SPOKANE, Wash. - Instead of being at school Tuesday, 7-year-old Chloe is home with her sister and dad. "She's autistic so she's a special needs child, and every day she's home is... worse," says Scott Gordon, Chloe's father. Unfortunately Chloe's school, Balboa Elementary, is one of eight schools in the Spokane Public School District that doesn't have air conditioning.>>
1.5 million chests recalled due to tipping hazard
KHQ.COM - More than one and a half million chest of drawers are being recalled, after reports of a 4-year-old being injured by one of them tipping over. The recall involves Mainstays chests of drawers sold in six colors at Walmart and other retailers nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com.>>
KHQ.COM - More than one and a half million chest of drawers are being recalled, after reports of a 4-year-old being injured by one of them tipping over. The recall involves Mainstays chests of drawers sold in six colors at Walmart and other retailers nationwide, as well as online at Walmart.com. The chests are unstable if they're not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.>>
Multnomah Falls historic lodge saved by firefighters during Eagle Creek Fire
KHQ.COM - Structural firefighters with the Oregon State Fire Marshals worked tirelessly to save the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge that was built in 1925. A task force of structural engines and one aerial ladder truck worked in conjunction with a strike team of water tenders to keep the lodge wetted down during the fire storm of falling embers.>>
I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge
KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained. I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River.>>
Tiger shot dead in populated Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA, Georgia - Well... this is not a story you hear about probably ever. A tiger, that somehow got loose wandering through a populated Atlanta neighborhood, has been shot dead by police. The tiger escaped from a nearby animal sanctuary called the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, GA. Police had been in contact with the sanctuary and had hoped to safely bring the animal back by chemically immobilizing it.>>
Following viral video, veterinarian warns side effects from flea meds
SPOKANE, Wash. - A video posted to Facebook is going viral that shows disturbing shots of two cats in Indiana shaking and twitching violently, after their owner used a flea control product they bought from a Dollar General. Peyton Veterinarians like Dr. Miriam Dreewes, say they’ve seen a few cases like this before.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 5th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, September 5th.>>
Family and pets escape Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department reports a family of three and three pets escaped a house fire safely Tuesday evening and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.>>
Spokane firefighters battling smoky conditions along with fires
SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone here in the Inland Northwest is dealing with the smoky conditions, even firefighters, who have their own set of problems. "Smoke from Montana, smoke from Oregon, smoke from BC... It seems to be from all directions," says Battalion Chief Bruce Moline from the Spokane Fire Department.>>
Heat, smoke and no AC forces Spokane father to keep daughter home from school
SPOKANE, Wash. - Instead of being at school Tuesday, 7-year-old Chloe is home with her sister and dad. "She's autistic so she's a special needs child, and every day she's home is... worse," says Scott Gordon, Chloe's father. Unfortunately Chloe's school, Balboa Elementary, is one of eight schools in the Spokane Public School District that doesn't have air conditioning.>>
Mail carrier carries on through smoky Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rain, sleet, snow, and now smoke. No matter what the conditions are, there are some jobs that have to take place outside including being a letter carrier. “I like walking outdoors,” said U.S. Postal Service letter carrier, David Lantz. “I like interacting with people and this job gives me both of those things.”>>
