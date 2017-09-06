I-84 remains closed in Eagle Creek Fire burning in Columbia River Gorge

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

UPDATE: As of Thursday morning, I-84 is still closed. State Route 14 is open as an alternate route to passenger vehicles only

I-84 still closed @ Troutdale. You can't get to the Gorge, but everyone's already wondering when the trails will be back open. #liveonK2 pic.twitter.com/f7xw8oDojy — Wesleigh Ogle KATU (@WesleighOgle) September 7, 2017





KHQ.COM - As of Wednesday morning, Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge remains closed from the Eagle Creek Fire. Overnight the Eagle Creek and Indian Creek Fires merged together and are now being managed as one incident. The fire has now burned more than 20,000 acres. The fire is still 0% contained.



I-84 is specifically closed between Troutdale and Hood River. State Route 14 is open to passenger vehicles only.



The good news, if you can even call it that, is that Multnomah County Sheriff's after doubling in size Tuesday, the fire finally appears to have slowed down.

It's incredibly sad to see the damage from the fire in our scenic Columbia River gorge. pic.twitter.com/AFPtmw4jQl — Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 6, 2017